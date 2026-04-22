Trial continues for man and woman in violent armed robbery of Surrey store

A trial is wrapping up for a man and a woman charged in a violent armed robbery in Surrey more than two years ago.
Noor Design Studio was targeted by two individuals back in February 2024.
The jewelry store owner was shot four times but survived.
Michael Oneischuck and Jenna Internman were charged with robbery and aggravated assault.
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Oneischuck is accused of pulling the trigger and faces three additional firearm-related offences.
However, another man, Christopher Stack, has come forward, saying he was the gunman in the incident.
Crown disagrees, saying Oneischuck’s DNA is linked to the case and Stack wasn’t a credible witness.
The judge gave the jury instructions on Wednesday morning before they began deliberations.
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