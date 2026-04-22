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Crime

Trial continues for man and woman in violent armed robbery of Surrey store

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 3:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Big twist in jewelry store armed robbery trial'
Big twist in jewelry store armed robbery trial
WATCH: As the trial of two people charged in a Surrey armed robbery and shooting is coming to a close, a third person is now claiming they pulled the trigger. Angela Jung reports.
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A trial is wrapping up for a man and a woman charged in a violent armed robbery in Surrey more than two years ago.

Noor Design Studio was targeted by two individuals back in February 2024.

The jewelry store owner was shot four times but survived.

Michael Oneischuck and Jenna Internman were charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

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Oneischuck is accused of pulling the trigger and faces three additional firearm-related offences.

However, another man, Christopher Stack, has come forward, saying he was the gunman in the incident.

Crown disagrees, saying Oneischuck’s DNA is linked to the case and Stack wasn’t a credible witness.

The judge gave the jury instructions on Wednesday morning before they began deliberations.

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Click to play video: 'Botched jewelry store robbery trial begins'
Botched jewelry store robbery trial begins

 

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