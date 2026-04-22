Trial continues for man and woman in violent armed robbery of Surrey store

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A trial is wrapping up for a man and a woman charged in a violent armed robbery in Surrey more than two years ago.

Noor Design Studio was targeted by two individuals back in February 2024.

The jewelry store owner was shot four times but survived.

Michael Oneischuck and Jenna Internman were charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Oneischuck is accused of pulling the trigger and faces three additional firearm-related offences.

However, another man, Christopher Stack, has come forward, saying he was the gunman in the incident.

Crown disagrees, saying Oneischuck’s DNA is linked to the case and Stack wasn’t a credible witness.

The judge gave the jury instructions on Wednesday morning before they began deliberations.

Story continues below advertisement