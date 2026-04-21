Manitoba’s Lotts chase Canada’s first world mixed doubles curling gold

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Colton and Kadriana Lott are among the most decorated mixed doubles curling teams in Canada and are determined to add to their medal haul.

The Gimli, Man., couple have won two gold, two silver and a bronze at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championships since 2019 and now hope to capture Canada’s first title at the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Geneva, Switzerland, starting Saturday.

“Obviously, Canada hasn’t won gold in this discipline and that’s what we’re setting out to do. We couldn’t be more hungry and driven to do so,” Colton Lott said on a media call Tuesday.

The Lotts posted an 8-1 record at the 2024 world championship but failed to medal.

“We’ve both been there before, so we know what to expect,” said Kadriana.

“Each game of ours is always a tough battle. So, we’re ready to do that throughout the week and hopefully we’ll finish it off with a strong ending.”

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Colton has already enjoyed success this season, winning his first Brier at third for Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone and adding a silver at the world men’s curling championship.

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“There’s always a little bit of pressure,” he said. “Leaning on past experiences with men’s worlds and our worlds, it kind of alleviates some of that pressure. Just with our capability, we know what we can showcase on the world stage.”

That field will include Italy’s defending champions and 2022 Olympic gold medallists Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, but few other established teams.

“There’s definitely a lot of different teams there, teams that we probably haven’t seen too much, but everybody’s good,” Colton said. “The games are played at a fast pace and kind of intense, so we just take it game by game and keep that focus within the group and try to put a lot of pressure on them and keep moving forward, shot by shot.”

The Lotts warmed up for the worlds by winning a Super Series mixed doubles event in Ontario.

“We were undefeated throughout the whole event and had the best draw to the button, so that was a good booster going into next week,” said Kadriana, who also plays second for Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin.

“We feel pretty good,” Colton said. “It was nice to get back together, especially after the men’s worlds, and we’re in a good headspace going in, feeling good and ready to rock.”

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Kadriana said watching her husband come close to gold at the men’s world championship added to her motivation.

“I got so pumped, even just watching his worlds,” she said. “Even attending it makes me more eager and more excited to play this event … I feel we’re ready for this week.”

The Lotts left Tuesday, were due to arrive in Geneva on Wednesday, and will play their first game Saturday.