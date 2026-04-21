Oilers centre Adam Henrique out of Game 2 against Ducks with injury

Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique has been ruled out of the second game of an NHL playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks.
Edmonton’s fourth-line centre was injured in the first period of Game 1 when he collided with teammate Kasperi Kapanen in front of the Oilers’ net.
The 36-year-old Henrique skated off the ice without assistance.
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Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says he isn’t sure how long Henrique will be out of the lineup.
Edmonton won 4-3 after squandering an early two-goal lead.
Henrique is a key cog in Edmonton’s penalty kill. He has eight goals and six assists in 40 career playoff games with the Oilers.
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