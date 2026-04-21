Baby found unresponsive in Toronto car dies in hospital, police say

A baby that was found unresponsive in a vehicle Monday afternoon has died, Toronto police say.
Police said its officers were called at 4:45 p.m. to respond to a baby in distress in the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue area.
Get daily National news
When the officers arrived, they found the baby and performed life-saving measures.
The baby was rushed to hospital and was treated, but later died.
The child’s mother and father were also at the hospital.
Police did not share any further details.
Write a comment