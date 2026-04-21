Carney ‘pushing fear’ over Canada-U.S. relations, Poilievre says

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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of “pushing fear” in a recent address to Canadians on the relationship with the U.S.

In a 10-minute video posted to social media on Sunday, Carney said Canada’s deep economic ties with the U.S. used to be a major strength, but are now a source of weakness.

The prime minister said it would be wrong to wait for the U.S. to resume the co-operation of decades past and Ottawa must instead push forward with a plan to diversify its trade.

In his own video posted to social media Monday, Poilievre argued Carney’s address was “strangely timed” and aimed at distracting Canadians from issues like inflation.

“It’s not surprising that the prime minister wants to distract from his costly failures by pushing fear and re-upping his rhetoric yesterday,” he said.

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Poilievre argued the government has failed to show progress on the pace of home building, accelerating major projects and advancing trade negotiations with the U.S.

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“We do not need more costly illusions from Mr. Carney. We need real world results at your grocery store, your gas pump and in your bank account,” he said.

Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz said during a panel discussion in Ottawa on Monday that he thought Carney’s address was poorly worded and he still sees a “long, prosperous future” for Canada’s relationship with the United States.

“I didn’t like that choice of word. Weakness is not the way I would put it,” said Lantz. “It’s true that the U.S. is a very, very important trading partner for us, always has been, and we’re maybe a little too reliant on easy access to that market.

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“The Trump era will end. I think that what we are seeing is an opportunity to build new trade relationships around the world, and we’re doing that, but I still see a long, prosperous future ahead of us with our relationship with the United States.”

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He later told reporters there’s “no sense” in antagonizing a partner that Canada is negotiating with, while noting he fully supports Carney’s approach to building Canada.

In his address, Carney said he plans to regularly update Canadians with a frank assessment of efforts to diversify away from the U.S. market.

“I promise you, I will never sugar-coat our challenges,” he said. “I will talk with you directly and regularly about our plan — why we’re doing what we’re doing, what’s working, what isn’t.”

Carney doubled down on his government’s efforts to deepen economic and defence ties with nations other than the U.S.

“Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become our weaknesses — weaknesses that we must correct,” he said.

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The prime minister also noted that younger Canadians have not known a time when the world was stable, citing the 2003 American invasion of Iraq, the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

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He also said the country can draw inspiration from its triumphs over historical challenges of the past, citing its success in pushing back against American military incursions during the War of 1812 and the actions of “Indigenous heroes such as Chief Tecumseh.”

Carney’s comments come days after his government formed a majority in Parliament, and as the Conservatives push Carney to deliver a U.S. trade deal — something he promised in last year’s election.

The Liberals have said repeatedly they will not sign a bad deal with the U.S., while openly stating that foreign investment in Canada is dropping. Carney noted that American tariffs are threatening multiple sectors, including lumber, steel and automotive.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said earlier this month he doesn’t expect negotiations on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade to be resolved by July 1.

That is the deadline for the United States to notify Canada and Mexico about its plans for the trilateral trade pact, known as CUSMA.

Premier of the Northwest Territories R.J. Simpson said during the panel Monday that he agreed with Carney’s analysis and that Canada’s ties with the U.S. are a source of weakness.

“I would say it is a weakness. I mean, just look at the position that we’re in right now. We are really under the gun with CUSMA, but I think that Canada has what it needs to become more self-sufficient,” he said.

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Simpson said that while Canada is always going to have a strong relationship with the U.S. due to geography, it doesn’t need to be “dependent.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Canada needs to continue to diversify its trade.

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“We are the U.S.’s number one customer, they’re our number one customer as well,” he said. “Protectionism doesn’t work anywhere in the world and we have to move forward with the CUSMA, or USMCA, and get a deal done.”

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said she agreed with Carney’s statement.

“When you have one customer that’s responsible for the vast majority of your business, and in New Brunswick’s case that’s 92 per cent of our exports that go to the U.S., that’s a vulnerability,” she said.