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1 comment

  1. Howard pim
    April 20, 2026 at 5:55 pm

    Cheveldayoff needs to go,his been here too long.bring someone in to clean up the mess he created.

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Sports

Arniel, Cheveldayoff address disappointing Jets season

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 5:05 pm
1 min read
Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks to media on April 20, 2026. View image in full screen
Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks to media on April 20, 2026. Jordan Pearn / Global News
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Leadership for the Winnipeg Jets say they’ll be taking a long, hard look at the team during the off-season.

The Jets dropped 34 points and 25 places in the standings from their President’s Trophy-winning run last year. Head coach Scott Arniel acknowledged that it isn’t what anyone wants — or expects — out of the team.

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“I’m extremely disappointed, I know our players are,” said Arniel. “Management, ownership, this is not where we want to be with the Winnipeg Jets.”

Both Arniel and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff say they will be looking at analytics and the success of other teams to see how they can up their game next year.

At the same time, Cheveldayoff continued to affirm his commitment to the team’s “core” players.

“Every decision I’m making is to try to push this group forward to try to win a championship, with this group of players,” he said.

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