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Weather

Most homes at risk of flooding on Manitoba First Nation still need protection: Kinew

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2026 11:18 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew loads sandbags onto a trailer at Peguis First Nation, Man., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Peguis community sandbagged to protect against potential flooding from the Fisher River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew loads sandbags onto a trailer at Peguis First Nation, Man., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Peguis community sandbagged to protect against potential flooding from the Fisher River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says about a quarter of the homes at risk of flooding on Peguis First Nation are being protected so far, as the community braces for rising water on the nearby Fisher River.

The First Nation north of Winnipeg, in the Interlake region, has estimated that about 225 homes are in danger.

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Kinew visited Peguis a day earlier to help with sandbagging, along with hundreds of other volunteers.

Preparations began last week after the First Nation was warned it could see flooding like in 2022, when roughly 2,000 residents were forced out and hundreds of homes were damaged.

The Manitoba and federal governments say a long-term prevention solution is on the way for the flood-prone community.

The province says runoff is expected to begin next week across much of central Manitoba.
Its latest flood bulletin says a partial snowmelt is underway across the central and southern regions, resulting in rising water levels and increased ice movement on rivers and creeks.

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