Natalie Portman pregnant with 3rd child, her 1st with Tanguy Destable

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Natalie Portman is expecting her third child and her first baby with boyfriend Tanguy Destable.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Portman, 44, confirmed the news, saying, “Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” the Black Swan actor, whose father is a fertility doctor, continued. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well.”

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“It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing,” Portman added. “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

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Portman said she is feeling great and has “more energy than I thought I might.”

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Portman is also the mother of two children — Aleph, 14, and Amalia, 9 — from her previous marriage to Benjamin Millepied.

The May December actor and Millepied divorced after 11 years of marriage in February 2024.

The pair met on the set of the 2010 film Black Swan and wed in 2012. Millepied choreographed the film, for which Portman won the Oscar for best actress.

Their divorce settlement came eight months after Portman quietly filed in 2023.

Portman and Destable, a Paris-based music producer, were first spotted together last March but have kept their romance out of the spotlight.

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During an interview with Jenna Ortega for Interview Magazine last April, Portman spoke about wanting to keep her children out of the public eye.

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“I’m not a particularly private person in real life—I’ll tell you anything—but in public, it was so clear early on that if you tell people how private you are, your privacy gets respected a lot more,” she explained. “I set up a little bit of a barrier to be like, ‘I’m not going to do photo shoots with my kids.'”

She also said her children “are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are.”

“I was just excited to have kids, and with a person that I was in love with. But it’s really important to have people in your life who keep you on the ground,” she added.

— With a file from The Associated Press