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Crime

Calgary police believe victim of early Friday morning shooting was targeted

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 12:35 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say the victim of an early Friday morning shooting at this townhouse complex on Ellisborough Park Southeast appears to have been targeted. View image in full screen
Calgary police say the victim of an early Friday morning shooting at this townhouse complex on Ellisborough Park Southeast appears to have been targeted. Global News
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Calgary police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting in the city’s southeast that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ellisborough Park Southeast just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds in what police believe was a targeted shooting.

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Officers were still on the scene of the shooting late Friday morning, but police said they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

Click to play video: 'Calgary woman warns homeowners after intruder broke in while she slept'
Calgary woman warns homeowners after intruder broke in while she slept

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