Calgary police believe victim of early Friday morning shooting was targeted

Calgary police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting in the city’s southeast that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Ellisborough Park Southeast just before 5 a.m.
When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
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Officers were still on the scene of the shooting late Friday morning, but police said they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.
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