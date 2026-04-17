Calgary police believe victim of early Friday morning shooting was targeted

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Calgary police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting in the city’s southeast that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ellisborough Park Southeast just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds in what police believe was a targeted shooting.

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Officers were still on the scene of the shooting late Friday morning, but police said they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.