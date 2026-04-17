No charges will be filed against Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex, Dakota Mortensen

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen, the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Frankie Paul, will not be charged following a domestic violence investigation, the Utah city of Draper said.

“The Draper City Prosecutor reviewed the DA’s findings and, upon further review of the Draper Police case, has declined to file any charges against Taylor Frankie Paul or Dakota Mortensen related to an investigation of domestic assault claims,” the city said in a statement, NBC News reports.

“After a thorough investigation by Draper Police, the City Prosecutor has determined that there is insufficient corroborating evidence to support filing criminal charges against either party.”

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Police in the Salt Lake City suburbs of Draper City and West Jordan have been investigating claims of domestic violence in 2024 and this February from Mortensen, the father of Paul’s two-year-old son, Ever.

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The Draper City Police Department released a batch of records associated with the case on Thursday, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The records include photos of Mortensen with scratches and a bloody nose and Paul with a bruise on her forehead, the back of her neck and one of her elbows. There is also body camera footage from when police made contact with Mortensen and Paul after an alleged incident and screenshots of text messages exchanged by the former couple.

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Global News has reached out to the Draper City Police Department and the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for further comment.

The news comes two days after the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Paul.

“After reviewing reports and evidence submitted to the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against Taylor Frankie Paul,” Breanne Miller, a lawyer in the district attorney’s family protection unit, wrote in a memo provided to Global News.

“Several incidents that were submitted do not rise to the level of criminal offenses. The remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges,” Miller wrote in the memo explaining that Paul would not be charged.

Miller noted that some reported incidents occurred more than three years ago and fell outside the legal time frame for review.

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“Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration,” Miller wrote. “Based on the evidence submitted for screening by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declines to file any charges.”

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The declining of charges does not have a direct effect on Mortensen’s protective order against Paul, which has been temporarily granted and could become long-term at an April 30 hearing. But the lack of prosecution could help Paul, 31, and her lawyers make her case to a court commissioner who, at an earlier hearing, ordered that she could have visits with her son only if they were supervised.

Mortensen, 33, said in his request for a protective order that Paul threw a drink at him as they argued in a truck so as not to wake the children who were sleeping inside Paul’s home. But Eric Swinyard, a lawyer for Paul, said Mortensen slammed Paul’s head into the dashboard and punched her in the leg, and provided photos she took of her bruises.

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Paul and Mortensen’s relationship has been a major storyline on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which follows a group of Mormon mom influencers while they navigate their relationships. Paul and Mortensen have had an on-and-off relationship following her split with ex-husband Tate Paul in 2022. She is also mom to eight-year-old Indy and five-year-old Ocean from her previous marriage with Tate.

A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department previously confirmed that “allegations have been made in both directions” and “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb.] 24th and 25th,” People reports

Any new charges against Paul would have violated her probation, which stemmed from a 2023 assault on Mortensen.

Paul was previously arrested for domestic violence charges following the incident in 2023.

She faced misdemeanour charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child after she was accused of throwing a chair at Mortensen that reportedly hit her daughter.

Paul pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023, while the other charges were dismissed, according to ABC4 Utah.

— With files from The Associated Press