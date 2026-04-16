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Economy

Doug Ford nixes idea of grocery surveillance pricing ban in Ontario

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2026 12:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford won’t ban surveillance pricing, but would tear retailers ‘to shreds’ in any case of ‘collusion’'
Ford won’t ban surveillance pricing, but would tear retailers ‘to shreds’ in any case of ‘collusion’
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters “No” on Thursday when asked if he would follow in the footsteps of Manitoba and ban “surveillance pricing” on groceries. Surveillance pricing is when personal data is used by corporations to increase the prices consumers pay for products both in-store and online. Asked if his response meant he is “okay” with grocery stores using surge pricing on basic food items, Ford was clear that he “did not say that” but that consumers should “let the market dictate” food prices.
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Ontario Premier Doug Ford is nixing the idea of banning so-called surveillance pricing on groceries, as Manitoba has proposed.

Ford says today that he believes in a free-market, capitalist society.

The Manitoba government is moving to ban what it calls “predatory pricing” on groceries, though the issue hasn’t been seen locally, after an investigation in the United States found some online shoppers using a third-party platform were charged different prices for the same item bought at the same time from the same seller.

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Ford says competition is the best driver of lower prices, but if any collusion is happening he will “tear them to shreds.”

The premier was also asked today about a planned City of Toronto pilot project to open four city-run grocery stores, which he calls “the craziest idea” he has ever heard.

Ford says he agrees that grocery prices are sky high, which he attributes to rising gas prices.

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