Toronto police officer charged in death of man in Niagara Falls

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A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man in Niagara Falls, Ont., last July.

The director of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, said he had reasonable grounds to believe Const. Andrew Lawson committed a criminal offence in connection to the shooting death of the man.

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Toronto police Const. Andrew Lawson has been charged with one count of manslaughter as a result of the SIU investigation into the 40-year-old man’s death on July 30.

That morning, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad went to a hotel in Niagara Falls to find a man subject to an outstanding Canada-wide parole revocation warrant, the SIU said.

On finding the man, there was an interaction between him and police and an officer fired his weapon, hitting the man. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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He was arrested at SIU headquarters on Wednesday and later released on an undertaking with conditions.

Lawson is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on May 6.