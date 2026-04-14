Former Manitoba commissioner says province knew she was working from Florida

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A woman who recently served as Manitoba’s commissioner of teacher professional conduct is disputing Premier Wab Kinew’s version of what led to her departure.

Kinew told reporters last week Bobbi Taillefer was fired after the government recently discovered she was working remotely in Florida during the winter.

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But Taillefer says, from the beginning, she told the government she would be spending time in Florida and working remotely.

Taillefer also says she offered her resignation, and the implication she was fired is blatantly false and damaging to her reputation.

Taillefer, a former teacher union leader, was appointed more than a year ago as Manitoba’s first commissioner of teacher professional conduct.

The appointment came as the province established a public registry of teachers whose certificates have been suspended or cancelled due to misconduct.