Pronger talks new book, NHL front-office interest

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TORONTO – Chris Pronger realized there was a captive audience.

And the Stanley Cup-winning defenceman had plenty of stories, along with life lessons picked up from his winding journey, to share.

Unlike many retired professional athletes, Pronger wasn’t content to fade away. Instead of focusing on the cottage or the golf course, he started a public speaking platform after stints in NHL management and the league’s head office.

The Hockey Hall of Fame inductee also became active on social media — “chirping,” as he calls it, with a grin — along with TV work.

Pronger had previously knocked around book ideas. The substance, tone and message simply weren’t right. But the reception his speeches received eventually got him thinking.

The result is the memoir “Earned: The True Cost of Greatness from One of Hockey’s Fiercest Competitors” — a raw account of life and hockey that hit shelves Tuesday.

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It’s also more than a career retelling. Pronger offers advice and perspective from his successes and failures in a tight 176 pages that fall somewhere in the sports/self-help category.

“It was really about, ‘What impact can it have on people and how can it help them get to that next place?'” Pronger, who won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Norris Trophy as its top blueliner in 2000, said in a recent interview. “What are they stuck in? Where are they stuck? What nudge do they need? Do they need to look at what they’re not doing right? And there’s plenty I didn’t do right.

“I try to walk people through that, but all the while betting on myself and eventually realizing it all lies within you. Nobody’s here to help you.”

Pronger details tough decisions as a young athlete, the pressure of going No. 2 overall at the 1993 draft, and the early boos he heard with the Hartford Whalers and St. Louis Blues.

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“My real turning point came when a sports psychologist asked me a simple question: ‘What are your standards?'” writes Pronger, a hulking two-time Olympic gold medallist for Canada. “I didn’t have an answer, but that question — and the process of finding the answer — changed everything.”

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Pronger lays out the wins, losses, accolades, difficult moments, trades, injuries and his missteps as teachable moments.

The 51-year-old from Dryden, Ont., who made the final with the Edmonton Oilers in 2006 and then won the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks the following spring, doesn’t gloss over his tale.

“I didn’t bat a thousand,” Pronger said, using a baseball reference. “We all have things happen in our lives that maybe aren’t what we expect, or we don’t get the outcomes we want. What were the pitfalls?”

He goes into detail about his arrival in and exit from Edmonton, including the five-year contract he signed while drunk despite having never been to the city, and without speaking to his wife, Lauren.

“But here’s where standards really matter — not in avoiding mistakes, but in how you respond to them,” writes Pronger, who gave up drinking in 2023. “I could’ve blamed my agent. Could’ve blamed the alcohol. Could’ve blamed the injuries. Could’ve blamed the pressure. Instead, I owned it.”

A father of three young children at the time, Pronger spent one season in the Alberta capital. Despite swirling innuendo at the time, he insists the fit wasn’t right, and the plan was always to leave the following summer.

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“This wasn’t about Lauren hating Canada,” he writes. “This wasn’t about some of the b——- rumours that never happened. This was about me making a massive life decision at 2 a.m. without consulting my partner.

“This was about trust. This was about respect.”

Pronger, who made a third Cup final with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 and stopped playing a couple of seasons after that before working in the Florida Panthers’ front office, has had his name mentioned for vacant management roles in recent weeks as positions opened up, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 2015 Hall of Fame inductee said he hasn’t been contacted, but is flattered by all the “sources say” talk that’s swirling.

Pronger also has an idea why his name is out there — because he is.

“I’ve been out promoting my book and on TV,” he said. “A perfect storm with everything going on. People see me and go, ‘Hey, he’d be good, he’s got an opinion, look at his body of work.’

“But I’ll never say never. Never is a long time and never is very direct.”

Pronger also sees a tough road for a Toronto team that started this season with Stanley Cup aspirations, but will instead wind up near the bottom of the overall standings.

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“I’m a firm believer every year you have to forge your own new identity,” he said. “It’s not that your identity rolls over. You have to be continually pushing on that. What is our identity? I’m not sure I know what type of team they are.

“Who are they?”

Pronger, however, knows exactly who he is. And it jumps off the “Earned” pages.

“I’m very open and honest,” he explained. “I’m not for everybody, and I’m not the perfect fit for everybody. My talking points are what I believe I’m a subject-matter expert in.

“I’ve been through virtually everything you can think of. I think there’s something to be said for that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

“Earned: The True Cost of Greatness from One of Hockey’s Fiercest Competitors” by Chris Pronger. Mission Driven Press/Simon & Schuster, 176 pages.