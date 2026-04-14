Leafs sign Sim to two-year entry-level contract

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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Landon Sim to a two-year entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old had three goals and 31 penalty minutes with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies this season.

He had two goals and 44 penalty minutes in 18 games with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones.

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Sim originally signed a one-year AHL contract with the Marlies on May 5, 2025.

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Before joining the Leafs’ organization, Sim helped the London Knights win the 2025 Memorial Cup.

The centre from New Glasgow, NS native skated in 213 career regular-season Ontario Hockey League games with London, posting 124 points (66 goals, 58 assists). He added 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) in 30 career playoff games while helping the Knights win OHL championships in 2024 and 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.