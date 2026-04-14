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Crime

N.S. youths arrested after allegedly stealing a car and evading police for hours

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2026 10:29 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference, in St. John's, N.L., on June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference, in St. John's, N.L., on June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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Three Halifax-area youths are facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and evading police for several hours on Friday night.

RCMP say they were called to Sackville Drive in the suburb of Lower Sackville around 11 p.m. after two youths in masks allegedly tried to steal a food delivery vehicle.

The youths fled on foot then allegedly stole a Honda Civic from a nearby restaurant parking lot.

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Police say they saw the vehicle travelling at high speeds — and spotted it several more times during the night — but the driver would not stop.

Police say they pulled the car over around 4 a.m. in the nearby community of Waverley.

They arrested three youths and seized stolen property, a sensory irritant and two face masks.

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Two of the suspects have been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The third is facing additional charges for theft, attempted theft and dangerous operation of a vehicle along with charges for disguise with intent and flight from police.

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