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Crime

Man dead after deadly break-in west of Toronto, police searching for suspects

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 14, 2026 9:34 am
1 min read
A break-and-enter turned fatal in Durham Region on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A break-and-enter turned fatal in Durham Region on Tuesday morning. Global News
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A break-and-enter turned fatal west of Toronto early on Tuesday morning, police say, as officers search for suspects.

Around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Shorten Place and Haskell Avenue in Ajax, where a man was discovered with “traumatic injuries” and pronounced dead.

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Investigators said they believed the incident began as a break-in, but offered few details of how it had unfolded.

They said multiple suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot.

“Officers with the Public Order Unit will be out canvassing the area. At this time, investigators believe this incident was targeted, and there are currently no concerns for public safety,” they wrote in an email to Global News.

Anyone with information, including footage, is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.

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