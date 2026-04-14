Man dead after deadly break-in west of Toronto, police searching for suspects

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A break-and-enter turned fatal west of Toronto early on Tuesday morning, police say, as officers search for suspects.

Around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Shorten Place and Haskell Avenue in Ajax, where a man was discovered with “traumatic injuries” and pronounced dead.

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Investigators said they believed the incident began as a break-in, but offered few details of how it had unfolded.

They said multiple suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot.

“Officers with the Public Order Unit will be out canvassing the area. At this time, investigators believe this incident was targeted, and there are currently no concerns for public safety,” they wrote in an email to Global News.

Anyone with information, including footage, is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.