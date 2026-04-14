MacKinnon scores in shootout, Avalanche top Oilers

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EDMONTON – Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner as the Colorado Avalanche came away with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Sam Malinski scored in regulation for the league-leading Avalanche (53-16-11), who have won three of their last four overall and seven straight road games.

The Avs were missing the likes of Nazem Kadri (finger), Cale Makar (upper body), and Josh Manson (upper body).

Connor McDavid replied for the Oilers (40-30-11), who have lost four of their last five.

The Oilers remained without forwards Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, although both resumed skating with the team on Monday.

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Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves to earn the win in the Colorado net, while Connor Ingram stopped 30 shots for Edmonton.

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TAKEAWAYS

Avalanche: Forward Martin Necas still needs one point to reach 100 for the first time in his career. Only four Avalanche players have ever hit the century mark — Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Necas’ 37 points since February 25th are tied for the second most in the NHL.

Oilers: McDavid now leads the league with 134 points on the season and needs just one more to become the seventh player in league history to hit 135 in a campaign at least twice, along with Wayne Gretzky (12 times), Mario Lemieux (five), Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Marcel Dionne and Steve Yzerman.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton tied the game 1-1 with 4:11 remaining in the middle frame as a rebound came back to McDavid and he blasted his 48th in from a tough angle.

KEY STAT

Colorado forward Brock Nelson played in his 1000th game, becoming the seventh player from the 2010 NHL Draft to reach the mark. This season has now featured 17 players who have hit the 1,000 mark, a new record over the 16 who did so in 2023-24.

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BETTER SHOWING

The last time the Avalanche came to Edmonton earlier this season, they blasted the Oilers 9-1, the worst defeat for Edmonton since 2009.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Travel to Calgary to play the Flames on Tuesday.

Oilers: Close out the regular season at home to Vancouver on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.