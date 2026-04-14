MiWay transit operator on trial for deadly Mississauga collision

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The dangerous driving causing death trial for a MiWay transit operator began in a Brampton, Ont., courtroom Monday. The fatal crash was captured in a disturbing video from a truck dash camera that went viral almost three years ago.

The operator of the bus, Baljeet Dhaliwal, pleaded not guilty at the outset of the judge-alone trial.

Crown attorney Simran Singh told Superior Court Justice David E. Harris that at approximately 9:25 a.m. on June 8, 2023, Dhaliwal was driving a MiWay transit bus that failed to stop and collided with several vehicles stopped at a red light at Rexwood and Derry roads in Mississauga.

The first vehicle struck by the bus was a Nissan Rogue driven by Sharron Williams. Williams was killed as a result of the collision.

Singh said a number of witnesses are expected to testify, including a mechanic who did a brake inspection after the collision and a police officer who will put in three separate videos, including the video from a truck dash camera that went viral and a video from the bus itself.

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The Crown is also expected to call two passengers on the bus and two mechanics, including one from Transport Canada who assessed the mechanical fitness of the bus, specifically the brakes.

Keith Warner, the first witness to take the stand Monday, testified he was a truck and coach technician who worked as a supervisor for a company called MTB Transit Solutions. He said he had been in the role for over 30 years.

Warner testified that his manager told him there was a coach coming in that had been in a c0llision, saying he wanted him to do an inspection to “see what I could find.”

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The mechanic said he took off all the wheels and did measurements in terms of the thickness of rotors and brake pads, and then moved on to do a pressure test to see if there were any air leaks. Warner said he also tested the air pressure that goes to each of the brake chambers.

He said he made notes of any defects that he found and made recommendations for repairs.

Warner testified that, using gauges connected to the brake chambers, he determined how many PSI were coming to the chamber while his assistant applied pressure to the brakes.

Cellphone videos taken by a police officer were shown with Warner’s voice on the videos.

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“Did you have any issues with the braking?” Singh asked.

“I did not,” Warner replied.

He also testified he found no air leaks. Warner also testified he briefly drove the bus into the garage where it was examined and had no issues with the braking.

During cross-examination, defence counsel Dan Stein began his questioning by reminding Warner that he is not considered an “expert” witness even though he has years of experience.

Stein asked Warner if he was aware that the bus’s tires had been in sprayed with a fire extinguisher as it was being towed to Warner’s location because for some reason the rotors had become extremely hot. Warner said he could tell there had been a fire.

Stein asked if the brake pads had been removed before the bus arrived due to the fire.

“Not to my recollection,” Warner said.

Stein suggested that when Warner drove the bus into the shop, he was driving “gingerly,” given that he had been told it was in a serious collision. Warner agreed and said he was driving at five kilometres per hour.

Reading from his brake measurement sheet, which he completed the day of the inspection, Warner said he removed the brake pads and did a slide test on the calipers and said he made a recommendation for the replacement of the rotors and the calipers due to the fire.

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“You’re saying that you measured the calipers but didn’t make notes?” Stein asked.

“I was looking for defective parts. I took the pads out to do the measurements,” Warner replied.

“You’re just independently remembering that you did this two-and-a-half years later? How many?” Stein queried, pointing out that Warner has likely done hundreds of inspections since then.

Warner disagreed.

“I’m not saying hundreds.”

Stein also showed a picture of an air gauge like the one Warner used in his brake testing seen on video.

“There is no number past 100 on that gauge,” said Stein, who suggested that Warner was guessing when he said on video that the pressure going to the brake chamber was 125 pounds per square inch.

“I’m not sure if ‘guess’ is a right word,” Warner said.

Outside court, Williams’ brother and cousins remembered her as a family-oriented social worker who was looking forward to the arrival of her first grandchild. On the day she was killed, the family said Williams had just stopped at Tim Hortons to get a coffee and was on her way to work. Williams worked as a manager at Agincourt Community Services Association.

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“She was everything. If you had a problem she was there. You could call her for anything,” said Angie Williams, the victim’s cousin.

The family vows to attend the trial until the end, saying they’re anxious for justice.