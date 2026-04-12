White scores, rolling Whitecaps blank NYC FC 2-0

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VANCOUVER – Few would have blamed Brian White for succumbing to frustration on Saturday night.

The Vancouver Whitecaps striker kept blasting shots on goal, only to see New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese make save after stunning save.

White didn’t hang his head. He didn’t sulk or pull his jersey over his face. He simply kept shooting.

And in the 87th minute, on his seventh on-target shot of the night, the ball went in.

Winger Bruno Caicedo sent a no-look pass into the six-yard box and the forward dove in for a header, slipping the ball in past Freese to give Vancouver a 2-0 victory with his sixth goal of the season.

“I think the mentality’s just keep going,” White said. “Obviously I had a number of chances, got them on frame, some good saves, maybe some shots I could have done a little bit better with. But that’s how it goes.

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“We just keep going with trying to score, trying to score, and fortunately, Bruno put a really good ball in and finally got that goal.”

White leads the Whitecaps (6-1-0) in scoring and has the third-most goals in the league behind Nashville’s Sam Surridge and Petar Musa of Dallas FC, who each have seven.

The 30-year-old forward from Flemington, N.J., has long been an offensive force for Vancouver, but head coach Jesper Sorensen said he’s adding to his skill set this season, becoming more dynamic in the way the team builds its scoring chances.

“I think that Brian has been involved a lot in our finishing moments,” he said. “And even though you miss a couple of chances sometimes — because you will — he has kept his composure and kept believing in his own abilities.”

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Sorensen and his staff have pushed the veteran striker to get more comfortable on the ball and White himself has worked to be more selfish in creating goals, taking shots instead of looking for a pass.

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That paid off on Saturday.

“I just kept trying to score,” White said. “I know my teammates give me good passes, and I just kept trying and trying. And then, finally, it fell in.”

Mathias Laborda also scored for the ‘Caps, who climbed to the top of the Western Conference standings with the win.

Freese put in a solid performance for NYC (3-3-1), making eight saves, including some highlight reel-worthy stops.

At the other end of the field, Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots for his fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

The Whitecaps outshot the visitors 23-11, including a 10-2 advantage in on-target shots, but New York controlled 53.2 per cent possession across the game.

Vancouver got a solid chance in the first minute of the game when centre back Tristan Blackmon chipped a ball into White in the six-yard box. He got a head on it but his shot sailed wide of the far post.

White tried again in the 35th minute with a right-footed rocket from near the penalty spot. Freese made a superb stop, dropping to his goal line at the last second to turn the ball away.

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White and Freese have played together before with the U.S. men’s national team, and the ‘keeper is likely to be named to the country’s team for this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

“I think Matt’s shown now, especially with the national team and New York, just how good of a goalkeeper he is,” White said. “He did really well tonight, he’s a really good goalkeeper and it’s exciting to see what he’ll do in the World Cup.”

Laborda ensured Vancouver took the lead into the locker room, capitalizing on a set play just before the halftime whistle sounded.

Tayvon Gray cut White down above the penalty area, giving the ‘Caps a free kick in a dangerous area. Berhalter sent the ball in and Laborda jumped up to get his right foot on the ball, directing it in past Freese to give his side a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute.

The Whitecaps nearly doubled their lead in the 49th minute when Cheikh Sabaly blasted a sharp-angle shot on the NYC net. Freese dove and sent the ball wide, with the rebound squirting out to Berhalter as he steamed into the penalty area. The midfielder fired a shot on net, only to see Freese punch it out of play.

Four minutes later, the visitors had a good opportunity off a free kick from just above the penalty area. Maxi Moralez stepped up to the ball and sent a shot up and over the Vancouver net.

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White came close yet again in the 81st minute, picking a ball off in the midfield, streaking into New York territory and firing a shot on net. Freese denied the striker, punching the ball away.

“We created the chances we needed, and we also, I think, played with the force, especially against the ball, that I really liked,” Sorensen said. “It was a great game, I think. And it was alive until the end. And then we scored for two and then we killed it off. But it was a great game in front of a great crowd.”

NOTES

Defensive midfielder Andres Cubas returned to Vancouver’s lineup after suffering a quad injury in CONCACAF Champions Cup play on March 18. … An announced crowd of 25,460 took in the game at B.C. Place. … Saturday marked the first time the two clubs faced off since Sept. 2, 2023 when they battled to a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue their five-game homestand Friday against Sporting Kansas City. NYC FC will face Westchester in U.S. Open Cup action on Tuesday before hosting Charlotte in MLS play next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026.