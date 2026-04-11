Oilers clinch playoff berth after Jets loss

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the post-season after back-to-back Stanley Cup final appearances.
Edmonton needed a hand by way of any result besides a Winnipeg regulation win, with the Jets losing 7-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night.
The Oilers fell 1-0 to the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the day but still held a one-point edge on the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks for the Pacific Division lead.
Meanwhile, Winnipeg is near elimination, being five points behind the Kings for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot with just three games left.
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Edmonton fell to the Florida Panthers the previous two seasons in the Stanley Cup final.
This time around, however, Florida has already been eliminated from post-season contention.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026.
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