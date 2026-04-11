Oilers clinch playoff berth after Jets loss

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The Edmonton Oilers are back in the post-season after back-to-back Stanley Cup final appearances.

Edmonton needed a hand by way of any result besides a Winnipeg regulation win, with the Jets losing 7-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night.

The Oilers fell 1-0 to the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the day but still held a one-point edge on the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks for the Pacific Division lead.

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Meanwhile, Winnipeg is near elimination, being five points behind the Kings for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot with just three games left.

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Edmonton fell to the Florida Panthers the previous two seasons in the Stanley Cup final.

This time around, however, Florida has already been eliminated from post-season contention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026.