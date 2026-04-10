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Politics

Former lieutenant governor of Saskatchewan dies aged 82

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2026 10:22 am
1 min read
Vaughn Solomon Schofield View image in full screen
Vaughn Solomon Schofield represented the Crown as the lieutenant governor of Saskatchewan. File / Global News
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Saskatchewan’s 21st lieutenant-governor has died.

The province says Vaughn Solomon Schofield was 82 when she passed away following a short illness.

She served in the role as Crown representative from 2012 to 2018.

Premier Scott Moe says Solomon Schofield was dedicated to the province’s residents and deeply committed to the Canadian Armed Forces.

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Before she was appointed to the role, she attended university in her hometown of Regina and later worked in business real estate.

She leaves behind two children and five grandchildren.

“Vaughn Solomon Schofield was a wonderful embodiment of the Saskatchewan spirit,” Moe said in a news release Thursday.

“She was lieutenant-governor when I became premier.

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“Her decades-long commitment to our Armed Forces was steadfast and she will be missed by all who knew her.”

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon remembered Solomon Schofield in a statement as someone whose time in the Armed Forces and her dedication to public service and philanthropy made her a “cherished leader in the viceregal community.”

“Her legacy had a profound impact on our country and will inspire generations to come,” she said.

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