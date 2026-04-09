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Economy

B.C. forestry conference deals with DRIPA amid industry struggles

By Amy Judd & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 7:15 pm
2 min read
A worker stacks lumber at the Partap Forest Products mill in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A worker stacks lumber at the Partap Forest Products mill in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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One of the largest annual gatherings of Canada’s forestry sector is underway in B.C. and perhaps, not surprisingly, Aboriginal title and the Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA, are top of mind for many.

More than 600 industry, government and First Nations representatives are discussing the issues facing B.C.’s struggling forest industry.

Terry Teegee, the Regional Chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, gave the keynote speech at the conference. He once again offered reassurances that, while First Nations leaders reject any changes to DRIPA, this does not threaten private property.

“Private property is private property,” Teegee said.

“No First Nations want anything to do with private property. Rather, negotiations need to be had with this provincial government in regard to title. At the core of this commitment is free, prior, and informed consent.

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“These are not barriers to development. They are the conditions that allow development to proceed in a way that holds value for generations to come. When the approach is consistent, it supports stability across the sector.”

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Teegee told the conference that DRIPA should be fully implemented to allow for predictability and sustainability of forestry, mining and other resource industries.

Click to play video: 'BC proposes suspending parts of DRIPA'
BC proposes suspending parts of DRIPA

On Thursday, the First Nations Leadership Council said B.C. Premier David Eby has “broken the trust” built between his late predecessor, John Horgan, and First Nations.

The scathing response comes after Eby sent a letter to Indigenous leaders on Wednesday, saying he regrets not having more time in the legislative calendar to talk about the government’s plans to suspend sections of DRIPA, which has created political and legal friction.

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In its statement, the leadership council says the suspension has been “falsely framed” by Eby as “a compromise and an accommodation,” saying its effect is the same as amending the legislation, which First Nations have previously opposed.

Also on Thursday, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada said the federal government needs to take a stand to protect private property rights.

Pierre Poilievre laid out a four-point plan that Conservatives want to see implemented.

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