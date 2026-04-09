B.C. man battles ICBC after steering wheel stalemate

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A B.C. man says he’s battling ICBC after being left with an undriveable truck while he waits for his steering wheel to be replaced.

Back in February, Darrin Penner says thieves attempted to steal his vehicle, cutting through his anti-theft device, which was attached to the steering wheel of his truck – a 2005 Ford F-350 Harley Davidson Edition.

“I think it’s unfair for ICBC to give me back a vehicle that wasn’t in the same condition prior to the theft attempt,” said Penner.

When he filed his claim, Penner says he didn’t hear back from ICBC for two weeks, until he called again, explaining he was a firefighter and needed his truck to and from work. “Within an hour of making that call, I get a call back from ICBC,” said Penner.

He says ICBC arranged a tow to a nearby body shop, but after a week, he says he was told a replacement steering wheel couldn’t be sourced for his truck.

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“Another couple of weeks go by, they’re continuing to look for a steering wheel, I’m looking for a steering wheel, ICBC is looking for a steering wheel with absolutely no luck,” said Penner.

3:31 Consumer Matters: B.C. business owner shares frustrations with ICBC

ICBC says the body shop eventually found a replacement steering wheel, which it says was suitable and would get Penner back on the road. However, Penner says it’s not the same steering wheel as the one prior to being damaged and doesn’t match the original interior of his Harley Davidson Edition truck.

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Eventually, Penner says ICBC determined the part was no longer available as it had been discontinued and offered him $800 for the steering wheel- the last known retail price for the part. “They were going to give me the $800 and I was to source out the part myself,” said Penner.

ICBC told Consumer Matters the challenge with Penner’s steering wheel is that it’s an older model truck with a specialized trim.

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“We understand the option that was provided, he (Penner) doesn’t find suitable, but our goal here is to get him back in his truck and driving it as soon as possible,” said ICBC spokesperson Greg Harper. “The solution we have provided is providing him with 800 dollars plus tax, the last known retail price for this part and we’ll pay for the shipment and installation of this steering wheel,” Harper added.

ICBC also said it doesn’t source parts. “We work with repair shops that source parts. They are the experts we will assist in that with whatever we can,” said Harper.

However, Penner says he’s rejected ICBC’s solution and says the public insurer won’t deem the vehicle a total loss even though it’s currently undrivable. “I don’t think it’s fair to ask anybody to source out their own parts,” said Penner.

Penner says he plans to take his case to ICBC’S Fair Practices Office, which investigates customer complaints.

“We pay so much in insurance premiums that asking customers to come up with a solution to something that’s not their fault and that we pay insurance for, that’s really unfair,” said Penner.