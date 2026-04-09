Quebec pays tribute to longtime baseball broadcaster Rodger Brulotte

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Politicians, former athletes and fans paid their final respects to longtime baseball commentator Rodger Brulotte during a public viewing Thursday at IGA Stadium.

Brulotte, the French voice of the Expos, remained one of Quebec’s most recognizable sports media figures throughout his career. He died last month at the age of 79.

“There isn’t a Montreal baseball fan who didn’t know the voice of Rodger Brulotte,” said one attendee.

View image in full screen L’ancien descripteur de baseball Rodger Brulotte était exposé en chapelle ardente au Stade IGA, à Montréal, le jeudi 9 avril 2026. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/POOL-QMI, Joel Lemay

Premier François Legault said Brulotte’s impact went beyond the game. “I think Quebecers had a better life because of Rodger, so it’s an important loss for Quebecers, so it was important to be here today,” he said.

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Brulotte began his career with the Expos organization in 1969, working in marketing and helping develop Youppi. In 1984, he became the francophone voice of the team as a colour commentator for CKAC. He later moved to play-by-play, calling games on RDS from 1990 until 2004.

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Many said he helped bring baseball to francophone audiences.

“He has been very important for me to love baseball and to know more about baseball, especially in French,” said Charles Milliard, leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Brulotte’s voice was tied to generations of fans.

“It’s my childhood and so many years listening to Rodger Brulotte, describing baseball and explaining it in a very detailed manner so that we understand the game,” he said.

The public viewing drew Montrealers, politicians, former players and even Youppi to the IGA Stadium — also known to some as Jarry Park, the original home of the Expos.

“He’s part of baseball in Quebec. Everyone knows Rodger, so it’s very sad for me to say goodbye,” said former Montreal Expos player Claude Raymond.

Brulotte was widely praised for his passion, kindness and lasting impact.

“He was the kind of person who would just give you a call to ask you, ‘Hey buddy, how are you today?'” said Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière.

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Liberal MNA and former NHL player Enrico Ciccone said Brulotte’s personality stood out.

“If he would have told me he had a direct line to the pope, I would have believed him because he was that kind of guy.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "If he would have told me he had a direct line to the pope, I would have believed him because he was that kind of guy."

Quebec businessman, former politician and President and CEO of Quebecor Inc., Pierre Karl Péladeau, said Brulotte’s popularity could have translated beyond sports.

“I would say if he was to go into politics, he would probably present himself in three ridings and win in the three ridings,” he said.

The City of Montreal says it hopes to eventually pay tribute to Brulotte in a more permanent way.

“I think it’s important that we do that with the wishes of the family and with Montrealers. Let’s just find the right place, the right way to do it,” said Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

A private ceremony will take place Saturday. It will not be open to the public but will be streamed online.