Prairie Harm Reduction to cease all operations, citing funding challenge

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Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) will cease all operations, including its family support services, youth houses, and supervised consumption site as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, it announced.

“To ensure that PHR staff, and those that they serve, do not experience any continued undue distress, the board has decided the only remaining option is to cease all programs and services,” said Brady Knight, the vice-chair of the board of directors at the non-profit.

“Everything will immediately close, including the drop-in centre, support services, education services, family support, and our two youth homes,” Knight added.

The supervised consumption site that was previously closed in March will remain shut down.

“To those who accessed our services, thank you for trusting us. We’re sorry that we can no longer walk with you,” the vice-chair said.

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Since discovering financial strain, and firing its executive director in March, the service discovered its shortfalls are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

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Knight did not provide an exact figure.

“The financial shortfall that was identified was more dire than it originally thought. The deficit continues to grow,” he told reporters.

“After the board received the financial review from our independent financial advisers, it was clear that there was unfortunately no path forward.”

No forensic audits were done to specify how the “dire” situation emerged, as the board estimated its price to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Despite their efforts, Knight said board members felt they could not identify a way to move forward.

The government of Saskatchewan terminated its contracts with Prairie Harm late last month — effectively ending funding for some of PHR’s programs.

“There has been a constellation of events here that led to things,” explained Knight. He cited the provincial pullback, as well as an uptick in overdoses, and a 300 per cent increase in demand for services as some of the factors.

Knight said the group has been working with other organizations, as well as Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services. The ministry was said to be in the process of transitioning youth to new housing.

The groups are working to ensure a smooth transition for those who relied on the nonprofit for a home.

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“Notwithstanding the circumstances announced here today, advocacy and compassion are needed now more than ever. We sincerely hope that one day a new organization will emerge to pick up where PHR left off,” he said.

“It is a scary time. It’s, I think, a situation where there’s a whole lot of uncertainty for people whose lives are marked by uncertainty.”