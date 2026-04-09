Calgary Police Service employee charged in breach of privacy investigation

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The Calgary Police Service has charged a civilian employee after she was alleged to have accessed police databases for non-police matters.

Police said the investigation began in December 2025, after officers were made aware of allegations that protected information on the databases had been improperly accessed.

Investigators allege the offences took place between Feb. 1 and Aug. 1, 2025 when the employee accessed the databases, without authorization, in an effort to obtain information on individuals she had, or was seeking to have, personal relationships with.

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On Wednesday, March 4, officers executed a search warrant to seize the woman’s mobile device, following which investigators claim to have identified four alleged victims.

The employee was arrested on April 7 and charged with nine counts under the Protection of Privacy Act for collecting, using, disclosing, gaining or attempting to gain access to personal information in contravention of the act.

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She has been released from custody and will make her next court appearance on June 2, 2026.