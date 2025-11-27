Menu

Crime

3 Calgary police officers accused of sexual misconduct on the job

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 27, 2025 4:41 pm
The shoulder patch of a Calgary Police Service officer is pictured in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 4, 2025. View image in full screen
The shoulder patch of a Calgary Police Service officer is pictured in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 4, 2025. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Three Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers have been relieved without pay — one of which was also fired — for alleged offences ranging from having sex on the job to sharing nudes without consent.

Calgary police said two separate but linked investigations, conducted with oversight by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), began in January 2025.

Police allege an officer met women during the course of his duties and had, or attempted to have, personal and sexual contact with them — both on and off duty.

Calgary police Const. Adam McBride has been charged with four counts of breach of trust under the Criminal Code of Canada.

McBride, a 14-year member, was relieved from duty without pay and as of Wednesday, is no longer an employee of the Calgary Police Service.

CPS said he will next appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Police allege another officer was aware of and encouraged, or facilitated, the McBride’s alleged activities.

Const. David Harms is charged with two counts of breach of trust. He is a 17-year member of the CPS. Harms was relieved from duty without pay and will next appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

During the investigation, Calgary police said direct messages were uncovered where a photo of a partially naked woman was shared without her consent.

Const. Tyler Hobberstad has been charged with one count of breach of trust and one count of distribution of an intimate image.

He is a six-year member and was relieved from duty without pay. Hobberstad will next appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

Calgary police said it recognizes a power imbalance exists between police officers and members of the public.

“While the legal process will take time and limits what we can share publicly, I want Calgarians to know this: we take these matters extremely seriously,” said Calgary Police Service chief Katie McLellan.

“This investigation reflects our commitment to thorough and transparent accountability. We understand that serious allegations involving the conduct of serving members, even while off-duty, can significantly affect the public’s trust and confidence in us,” he added.

“That trust is foundational, and we remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of conduct for our members and earning the confidence of the community we serve.”

Police said anyone who believes they have received inappropriate contact of a personal nature by a police officer is strongly encouraged to report such circumstances to the Professional Standards Section, or as of Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, to the new Police Review Commission.

The Professional Standards Section can be reached by phone at 403-428-5904, or by filing an online report.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

