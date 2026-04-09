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Crime

Saskatoon house fire death deemed a homicide, police say

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 3:07 pm
1 min read
homicide house fire View image in full screen
Fire crews declared the woman deceased while responding to the fire on Friday. Global News
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A 61-year-old woman pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire in Saskatoon is a homicide victim, according to city police.

Crews were called to a fire at the 400 block of Avenue I South on April 3 and removed the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department, which issued a statement that day.

“Through investigation, (the woman) has been determined to be the victim of homicide,” the Saskatoon Police Service wrote in a news release on Thursday.

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Now, the force’s major crime section will handle the case — the third homicide in Saskatoon this year.

The fire department said on Friday that the origin of the fire had not yet been determined.

Click to play video: 'Crime down, homicides up in the Queen City'
Crime down, homicides up in the Queen City
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