Saskatoon house fire death deemed a homicide, police say

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A 61-year-old woman pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire in Saskatoon is a homicide victim, according to city police.

Crews were called to a fire at the 400 block of Avenue I South on April 3 and removed the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department, which issued a statement that day.

“Through investigation, (the woman) has been determined to be the victim of homicide,” the Saskatoon Police Service wrote in a news release on Thursday.

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Now, the force’s major crime section will handle the case — the third homicide in Saskatoon this year.

The fire department said on Friday that the origin of the fire had not yet been determined.