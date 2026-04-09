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Health

Construction of 60-bed Saskatoon emergency shelter to begin this summer

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mayor Block discusses selected site for 60-bed emergency shelter'
Mayor Block discusses selected site for 60-bed emergency shelter
RELATED: Mayor Block discusses selected site for 60-bed emergency shelter – Aug 29, 2025
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Construction of a 60-bed emergency shelter in Saskatoon is set to begin this summer, with the facility expected to open next spring.

The project is expected to cost $6 million, according to the Saskatchewan government, which said elements of its design — including its fencing and lighting — will help ensure the safety of current residents in the Central Industrial area.

“As Saskatoon sees more people experiencing homelessness, this project is an important step in responding to that growing need,” said Mayor Cynthia Block in a news release on Thursday.

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“The safety of shelter guests, as well as nearby residents and businesses, is our top priority.”

Located at 170 31 St. East, the 24/7 emergency shelter will bring clients culturally sensitive support, wellness programs, and case planning.

Those staying in the facility will also be connected with programs to help transition them to long-term housing, according to the government of Saskatchewan.

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Saskatoon city council agreed to this site due to its proximity to transit stops and nearby support services. It also satisfies the provincial minimum of being a quarter-kilometre from schools — the city said the shelter will be 295 metres from Caswell Community School and 355 metres away from St. Michael Community School.

“Working alongside our partners, we are increasing access to emergency shelter services that will aid individuals experiencing homelessness transition to stable housing or other services,” provincial social services minister Terry Jenson said.

Last year’s point-in-time count said over 1,900 people are living without a permanent home in Saskatoon. Seventeen per cent of the people experiencing homelessness who were surveyed in 2025 were staying in emergency shelters.

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