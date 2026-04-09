Nvidia taps Montreal company to build AI servers in Canada

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Nvidia, a major player in the development of artificial intelligence computing, has tapped a Montreal company to build AI servers in Canada.

Ciara Technologies, a division of the Hypertec Group, announced Thursday it has been officially designated as the first Canadian Nvidia OEM Partner manufacturing systems in the country.

Through Ciara, Hypertec will manufacture Nvidia certified AI servers that the company says will give enterprises, researchers, and public institutions a “secure, domestic infrastructure” choice.

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“AI infrastructure is now strategic infrastructure,” said Simon Ahdoot, CEO of Hypertec Group, in a news release.

“This breakthrough marks a turning point for Canada. We are building the infrastructure that will define its future. As NVIDIA’s first Canadian OEM partner, we are strengthening Canada’s ability to innovate, scale, and compete globally with secure, high-performance systems built at home.”

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Hypertec will now have access to Nvidia’s engineering resources, reference architectures, integration frameworks and future technology roadmaps. The initiative is expected to unlock billions worth in new economic activity and drive the creation of high-skilled jobs in several related fields, the companies said.

“Canada is home to one of the world’s most advanced AI ecosystems,” said Eric Dahan, Nvidia country director for Canada, in the release.

“As NVIDIA’s first Canadian OEM manufacturing partner, Hypertec is enabling local production of NVIDIA-accelerated systems to power innovation across industries from healthcare, financial services and agriculture to advanced manufacturing, energy and technology.”