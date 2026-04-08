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Sports

Leafs’ Stolarz departs with lower-body injury

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2026 8:15 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz left Wednesday’s game against the Washington Capitals early in the first period with a lower-body injury.

The Toronto starter was hurt after stretching out his left leg to get a pad on Cole Hutson’s shot from distance.

Stolarz immediately collapsed to the ice and pulled off his mask before one of the referees blew the play dead.

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The 32-year-old was attended to by a trainer and had to be helped off the ice by teammates before heading down the tunnel to the locker room.

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Stolarz, who missed significant time with an upper-body injury in the fall and has had trouble staying healthy throughout his time in Toronto, is 10-10-3 with a .892 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average in 2025-26.

Joseph Woll replaced Stolarz for the Maple Leafs, who are set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016, against the Capitals. He has a 15-14-7 mark, .902 save percentage and 3.32 GAA this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.

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