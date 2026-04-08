Reopen grizzly bear hunt, policy reform to curb encounters urged by Rural Municipalities of Alberta

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In 2006, Alberta ended sport grizzly bear hunting, but as rural encounters seem to be on the rise, some communities are asking the government to review the practice.

“The hunt really is just an idea to come up with something to maintain the population of the bears so they remain healthy and vibrant, but also not coming into our population, causing problems for us,” said Murray Millward, CAO for Cardston County.

While many encounters are peaceful, he says, there is concern in Cardston County and neighbouring municipalities that the next could be dangerous.

“(We’ve had a) couple complaints from residents about bears coming into yards, afraid to put their kids out now because they’re just not sure. If they’re going for a walk, now they don’t walk in their area, they come into town to do the walking path.”

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In an effort to keep bears out of areas inhabited by humans, Cardston County tabled a motion to the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA), which was adopted by the organization, to have the government consider a grizzly bear hunt.

“We need to have a realistic conversation about updating the data we’re using and look at how we’re going to manage human-bear interaction and conflict in the future,” said Kara Westerlund, president of the RMA.

While it may sound like a call for sport hunting, the Westerlund said it most certainly isn’t.

“Asking for potentially more tags for grizzly bear hunting is only one piece of what this resolution is asking for.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Asking for potentially more tags for grizzly bear hunting is only one piece of what this resolution is asking for."

Realistically, they say they are hoping to increase education, awareness and start a conversation on the risks becoming evident in some parts of the province.

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“The ultimate goal is to reduce that interaction between human and bear and ensure the safety of the humans,” said Millward.

2:00 ‘All options on the table’ to manage Alberta’s grizzly population

The Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA) says they are in favour of education and similar methods to ensure safety for all involved.

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“Reducing attractants is a big one, so locking up grain stores, making sure livestock are in fenced areas as much as possible, things like removing berry bushes from around residential areas,” said Ruiping Luo, a conservation specialist with the AWA.

However, as the RMA is still partially lobbying for a grizzly bear hunt in some capacity, the AWA says they cannot support it.

“We don’t support a hunt because the grizzlies are still a threatened species. They’ve shown some signs of recovery recently, but we don’t know how much their populations have recovered.”

According to data from the Government of Alberta in 2021, the grizzly bear population in the province is estimated to be between 865 and 973.

This is up from between 700 and 800 in 2010, when they were listed as threatened.

The RMA says a partial grizzly hunt has already happened in recent years and once the success of that is known, more steps can be taken one way or another.

“In 2024, there were a number of tags released from the province and those were targeting problem bears. So, there is an active move on this already,” said Westerlund.

1:53 Alberta ministerial order sparks concern over grizzly bear population management

In a statement to Global News, Alberta’s Department of Forestry and Parks says the government is focused on protecting the public and wildlife by managing grizzly bear populations responsibly.

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“Since the 2006 hunting moratorium and the 2020 recovery plan, most areas have seen population increases, making public awareness, education, conflict prevention, and the responder program increasingly important. Our approach is guided by science and expert advice, with a focus on maintaining public safety, reducing conflicts, and maintaining sustainable grizzly bear populations,” the statement read.

“Our Hunting and Fishing Branch managers, Conservation Officers, Park Rangers, and Fish and Wildlife Officers will continue to work closely with Albertans to help achieve these objectives in bear habitats and landscapes. Alberta’s government will continue to assess and evaluate all available scientific data, expert advice, and concerns raised by communities affected by an increasing grizzly bear population, and will ensure decisions remain informed, balanced, and responsive to evolving conditions.”

Currently, the RMA says their lobbying is in the early stages and safety remains a priority.