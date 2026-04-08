Saskatchewan ‘more prepared than ever’ for fire season, public safety agency says

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Saskatchewan’s forecast for fire season suggests northern and central areas of the province have a better outlook than last year, but drought conditions in the southwest could pose problems.

Steve Roberts, vice-president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), spoke with reporters on Wednesday.

The Water Security Agency’s spring runoff report, published last month, speaks of a worsening drought in southern Saskatchewan. Roberts said those conditions could increase the risk of a smoky summer, though other factors will also play a role.

“The severity of the 2026 wildfire season will be largely dependent on short-term weather trends,” he said.

“It is important to remember that while many areas may be susceptible to wildfire, fires don’t start without an ignition source. About half of all fires in this province are human-caused and are entirely preventable.”

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Weather-related fires do not typically start until July, when there are extended periods of extreme heat, followed by wind, tornadoes or thunderstorms fanning the flames, Roberts added.

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The SPSA is urging residents to follow any fire bans in place and take precautions to reduce wildfire risks.

“Heading into the 2026 season, the agency is more prepared than ever. Since last fall, our focus has been on prevention, planning, and proactive response measures,” Roberts said.

Twenty-one winter projects were completed, including fuel removal such as clearing trees. FireSmart programs visited and educated at-risk communities.

This winter also saw the hiring of new members of the seasonal response team, who are currently being trained. The agency also acquired some new equipment, including additional aircraft which will take flight later in the summer, or earlier if required, Roberts said.

Weather-wise, it remains unclear what exactly summer will look like, but the snowpack is favourable compared to last year’s, according to the agency’s VP.

Last year, the province saw more than 500 wildfires which altogether burned almost three million hectares of land and led to thousands facing evacuation orders.

There are no carryover fires at the moment, but Roberts cautioned underground blazes may go undetected until the snow melts.