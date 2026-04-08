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Crime

Police arrest man accused of shooting at Jewish-owned business in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 2:42 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
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Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest after shots were fired at a Jewish-owned business over the weekend.

At around 1:30 a.m. on April 3, officers were called to an Avenue Road restaurant for reports that someone had fired at the building before driving away.

“We have been in close contact with the business owner, who is understandably very shaken,” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

“While there were no reported injuries, this kind of attack leaves a real impact on people’s sense of security, and this case, in particular, in Toronto’s Jewish community.”

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Police said they were still working to understand why the business was targeted and if it was connected to other “similar incidents” in the city.

They said the hate crimes unit was “embedded” in this investigation, but did not mention hate-motivated charges.

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Demkiw said “covert assets” in the area saw the suspect fleeing and were able to aid in his arrest.

Police said they arrested the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Brampton, on Sunday.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

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