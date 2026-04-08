Youth charged with murder in west Edmonton death of 52-year-old man

An underage male has been charged with murdering a man he knew at a townhouse complex in a neighbourhood near West Edmonton Mall.
Police responded on Friday, April 3, just after 9:3o p.m. to the Thorncliff neighbourhood, where a man was found injured in a townhouse in a large complex near 82 Avenue and 175 Street.
Edmonton police said a 52-year-old man was taken by EMS to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A “male youth” was arrested on scene, police said. His age was not disclosed.
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An autopsy was done on Tuesday, when the medical examiner confirmed the man died as a result of a homicide. How he died was not disclosed.
The youth has since been charged with second-degree murder. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boy can’t be identified but police said he was known to the victim.
EPS said it is also withholding the identity of the 52-year-old man and his cause of death for investigative purposes.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
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