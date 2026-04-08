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Crime

Youth charged with murder in west Edmonton death of 52-year-old man

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 3:16 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Police Service investigating a homicide at a townhouse complex at 175 Street and 82 Avenue in the west end on Saturday, April 4, 2026. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service investigating a homicide at a townhouse complex at 175 Street and 82 Avenue in the west end on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Global News
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An underage male has been charged with murdering a man he knew at a townhouse complex in a neighbourhood near West Edmonton Mall.

Police responded on Friday, April 3, just after 9:3o p.m. to the Thorncliff neighbourhood, where a man was found injured in a townhouse in a large complex near 82 Avenue and 175 Street.

Edmonton police said a 52-year-old man was taken by EMS to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A “male youth” was arrested on scene, police said. His age was not disclosed.

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An autopsy was done on Tuesday, when the medical examiner confirmed the man died as a result of a homicide. How he died was not disclosed.

The youth has since been charged with second-degree murder. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boy can’t be identified but police said he was known to the victim.

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EPS said it is also withholding the identity of the 52-year-old man and his cause of death for investigative purposes.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police accuse PEI man of killing girlfriend, dumping body in central Alberta'
Edmonton police accuse PEI man of killing girlfriend, dumping body in central Alberta

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