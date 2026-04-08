Vancouver Park Board approves plan to ask city for massive investment

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The Vancouver Park Board has approved a plan to press city hall for a massive investment in its next capital plan.

The Park Board vice chair, Brennan Bastyovanszky, put forward the proposal to advocate for major repairs on aging facilities and infrastructure over the next four years.

Dozens of public speakers put their support behind the motion at the Park Board meeting on Tuesday night, with some saying what they would like the funds to go towards.

The plan asks for a “historic investment in parks and recreation” of $1.35 billion.

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Amendments were tabled by commissioner Scott Jensen, upping the total commitment from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion, which would include $300 million for spaces like the Seawall and waterfront, $250 million towards aquatic facilities and $400 million on renewing community centres.

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”Over the last three years, we’ve been hearing people talk about the deteriorating state of Vancouver facilities and how it could and should do better,” Jensen said.

“This is an opportunity for them to speak publicly and be heard by the commissioners and hopefully by city council because it’s such a public meeting. We need this infrastructure, we need this money and investment. We need it now.”

2:09 Vancouver Park Board commissioner asking for massive investment from city

A draft capital plan will be presented to commissioners in June.