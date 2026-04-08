‘I don’t play about my money’: Cardi B says thieves spent $60K on her credit card

Rapper Cardi B says she’s the victim of a credit card fraud scheme, and claims thieves spent US$60,000 on Apple products and designer merchandise on her account.
The performer called for the alleged fraudsters to be sent to jail, saying during an Instagram Live video that her American Express card went missing two weeks ago.
She accused thieves of spending $40,000 on designer clothes at a Saks Fifth Avenue store and $20,000 at an Apple Store before the card was frozen.
“Let me tell y’all, y’all going to jail by the end of the week,” the rapper said, adding that she had viewed CCTV footage purportedly showing four men using her Amex.
Cardi B, a Grammy Award-winning rapper whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is best known for hits such as WAP, I Like It and Bodak Yellow.
During an interview with Complex Magazine in 2024, Cardi B said she made “a lot, a lot, a lot of money” while discussing how her wealth has enabled her to help her loved ones in times of need.
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“I help a lot of my friends, I help a lot of my family,” she said. “How can I say no when I’m buying Birkins?”
Cardi B told her Instagram followers that her wealth doesn’t deter her from keeping an eye on her expenses.
“I ain’t like some of these rich people,” she said, “One dollar can’t be spent out of me. I don’t play when it comes to my bread.”
At its peak, her livestream was being watched by 24,000 people, the BBC reported.
“It don’t matter if I go to a bodega. It don’t matter if I purchase something online. If something is purchased off my Amex, my phone goes ding, ding, ding, ding,” she added.
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When she saw the purchase notifications from Saks, she first thought it was someone on her team, but the alert rang alarm bells because she hadn’t been shopping while performing, and the rapper is nearing the end of her Little Miss Drama tour.
When the second purchase of Apple products came through, she said she knew her card had been stolen.
“Before I even called my accountant, my accountant called me —because my accountants also get a notification,” said the star. “She’s like, ‘Yeah, some funny activity is going on.'”
Her accountant cancelled the cards and informed the retailers of the fraudulent purchases, she explained.
Then, appearing to address the alleged thieves directly, she said, “I got clear, clear pictures of you trying to get money out … I got clear pictures of y’all in Saks, and I got clear pictures with y’all in Apple.”
She continued, “Y’all going to jail. Y’all going to prison and I’m gonna make y’all pay me back. Because one thing about me, I don’t play about my money.”
She gave physical descriptions of the men she claims stole and spent money on her card, and explained she had been told not to share their photos amid a police investigation.
The Bronx-born star shares three children with rapper Offset, who made headlines in recent days after being shot outside a South Florida hotel last week.
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