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Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets’ future impacting the present

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted April 8, 2026 9:39 am
2 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Brad Lambert (93) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during first period NHL action in Winnipeg, Nov. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Brad Lambert (93) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during first period NHL action in Winnipeg, Nov. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
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Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen
Within this whirlwind of a playoff push by the Winnipeg Jets, one aspect that’s most striking about the way it’s unfolding is how some of the organization’s prospects are handling the moment.

From Elias Salomonsson to Isak Rosen to Brad Lambert, the calculated injection of youth since the Olympic break has not only made the Jets faster and quicker, but arguably better.

In an environment soaked with desperation and urgency — and truly with no room for error in their team’s pursuit of a post-season berth — they don’t seem to be wilting under the pressure at all.

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In fact, the most recent example of that would probably be Lambert’s third-period goal on Monday night in Winnipeg’s win over Seattle, where the 22-year-old flew down wing, looked off a passing option and slung a shot to the top corner to restore a two-goal lead and essentially end any comeback hopes the visiting Kraken possessed.

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It was Lambert’s third career NHL goal. And it was big league!

Since his recall to the Jets a month ago, Lambert has shown himself to have made enhancements in his game, especially on the defensive side of the puck, where his track backs and zone coverage have noticeably improved.

But when Lambert is at his best, it’s when he’s playing to his assets, which are major league skating and shooting, and both have been on display over his 16-game recall, in particular the last 10 games, as his confidence seems to be growing with every shift.

Now, there’s certainly more room for growth as the Finnish-Canadian with Saskatchewan roots needs to cut down on turning over the puck and his strength in winning board battles has to improve, but overall, from what we have seen of late from Lambert should make everyone bullish about what might come next.

And the fact his performance — like some other team prospects — is shining in the midst of a pressure-packed playoff push, not only illustrates that he’s handling the moment, but seizing it too.

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