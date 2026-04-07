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Canada

Montreal neighbourhood to hold vigil after unhoused migrant found dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2026 2:20 pm
1 min read
Tents are seen at an unhoused encampment in Montreal on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Tents are seen at an unhoused encampment in Montreal on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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Community organizations in Montreal’s Parc-Extension district are holding a vigil to remember a 42-year-old unhoused migrant who died earlier this year.

Those who knew Manjeet Singh say he came to Canada from India in 2018 to escape poverty.

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They say he was evicted from his home in early January and was found unresponsive on the street shortly after. He was declared dead in hospital Jan. 16.

Those organizing the vigil say there are no emergency shelters or warming centres in the neighbourhood and are calling for better resources for migrants.

The organizations say Singh’s body was cremated in Montreal last week.

The vigil is taking place one week after the Quebec coroner’s office launched an investigation into the rise in deaths of those experiencing homelessness in the city.

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