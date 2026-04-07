Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fighting bald eagles rescued in Surrey, B.C. after caught in power line

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2026 12:38 pm
1 min read
Two bald eagles are seen tangled in a power line after getting into a fight in this undated photo. Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says both eagles were rescued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Two bald eagles are seen tangled in a power line after getting into a fight in this undated photo. Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says both eagles were rescued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (Mandatory Credit). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (Mandatory Credit)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A pair of bald eagles found themselves in a tangle in Surrey, B.C., before power and fire crews helped a local bird rehabilitation group untie the knot.

Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, based in neighbouring Delta, B.C., says in a social media post that the eagles were fighting when they became caught in the power line above a residential street on Sunday.

Photos shared by the society show the eagles’ legs wrapped in the power line as they hung upside down facing each other with their wings wide open.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Video of the rescue shows three people in the fire department’s ladder bucket approaching the entangled birds.

While one person pulled on the wires to begin the untangling process, another wearing long, protective gloves clapped, sending the eagles off in opposite directions — apparently none the worse for their predicament.

Story continues below advertisement

The society says bald eagles often fight to protect a nest or their young at this time of the year, “and this was the best possible outcome for them to go back to their respective babies.”

A statement from BC Hydro says its crews were notified of the problem on Sunday and “quickly de-energized the line to support a safe rescue.”

Surrey Fire Services responded and worked with the bird rescue group, it says, bringing one of its members up by ladder to help carefully free the birds.

“Once their talons were separated, both eagles took off right away — uninjured.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices