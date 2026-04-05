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4 comments

  1. Ss
    April 5, 2026 at 6:54 pm

    You made your bed. You told them they’re in charge

  2. Try This
    April 5, 2026 at 5:46 pm

    Mikmaw does not have jurisdiction. So Potlotek should be arrested for promoting violence. That is a crime that he should do time for.
    Enough of allowing indigenous leaders to walk all over the rest of us. They have to obey our laws, not us obey theirs. After all, this is our land.
    It is called reconciliation. They have to reconcile to that fact. The sooner they do, the sooner the tensions between them and the rest of Canada will end.

  3. Aperson
    April 5, 2026 at 3:52 pm

    Seems like a rcmp self caused issue.

  4. ?
    April 5, 2026 at 2:58 pm

    Blocked a highway?
    What? No EA act?

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Canada

N.S. premier calls First Nations protests that blocked highways unacceptable

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2026 11:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NS RCMP cannabis raid sparks highway protests '
NS RCMP cannabis raid sparks highway protests 
RELATED: NS RCMP cannabis raid sparks highway protests
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Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says blocking highways is unacceptable after traffic was brought to a standstill by First Nations protesters late last week.

Houston said in a Saturday evening statement that roadways “are our lifeblood” and need to be kept accessible for people travelling for critical reasons like medical appointments.

Potlotek First Nation says it rejects the RCMP’s description of earlier protests as an “illegal blockade” — but didn’t give specific legal rationale in a news release Saturday.

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Its leaders said blocking Highway 4 after Mounties raided a community cannabis shop Thursday was instead a “powerful demonstration of unity and solidarity across our Nation.”

Two men were arrested and product was seized in Thursday morning’s raid — the latest amid a crackdown by Nova Scotia on unregulated marijuana.

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The RCMP says its officers left seven vehicles behind after heavy equipment was used to block the two-lane highway and only recovered them the following day.

Houston said that treatment of the RCMP is also not acceptable and that law enforcement must always be supported.

Nova Scotia says that cannabis sales aren’t a treaty right because only Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. is allowed to sell the product.

Potlotek is also telling Nova Scotia leaders that any enforcement without respecting Mi’kmaw jurisdiction creates conflict and risks public safety.

The escalating war of words between the provincial government and Indigenous leaders marks the latest escalation in tensions over the issue of Indigenous jurisdiction in Nova Scotia.

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