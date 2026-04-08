Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York officers make another arrest in ongoing police corruption probe

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 1:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police officer denied bail in corruption scandal'
Toronto police officer denied bail in corruption scandal
RELATED: One of the Toronto police officers charged in connection with a corruption scandal has been denied bail as the scope of Project South broadens. Caryn Lieberman reports – Feb 6, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Toronto man has been charged with trafficking a firearm in connection to the sprawling police corruption investigation dubbed Project South.

Court records obtained by Global News show Dequon Lemonious, 27, was arrested by York Regional Police on March 19 and charged with a single count of firearms trafficking.

According to the documents, Lemonious is accused of offering to transfer a prohibited firearm sometime between April 16 and June 2, 2025, in Toronto and the surrounding region.

York Regional Police confirmed that the charge against Lemonious stems from information obtained through Project South.

“We cannot provide additional information, as it is part of an active and ongoing investigation,” Const. James Dickson said.

The records do not specify who the firearm was allegedly offered to, or how the accused fits into the broader investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Project South, a sweeping York police probe into organized crime, has already led to charges against seven active Toronto police officers, one retired constable, a correctional sergeant and 20 civilians.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In total, more than 170 charges have been laid, none of which have been tested in court.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police officers arrested in corruption probe'
Toronto police officers arrested in corruption probe

Police have alleged the investigation uncovered corruption, including leaking sensitive information to organized crime and bribery.

At the centre of the probe is an alleged plot to murder a correctional officer in Ontario.

Investigators said suspects made multiple attempts over a 36-hour period to locate and kill the man at his York Region home, including incidents where masked individuals attended the property and allegedly rammed a police cruiser parked in the driveway.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said police would need to “earn back” public trust.

Story continues below advertisement

At an unrelated news conference in March, Premier Doug Ford said he wanted to see those who target correctional officers harshly punished.

“If you want to attack one of our correctional services officers or police, you’re going to pay a real penalty — a real, real penalty,” he said.

With files from Aaron D’Andrea, Isaac Callan and Colin D’Mello

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices