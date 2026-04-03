Fuel costs impacting more B.C. services, including food banks, local grocers

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


7 comments

  1. Liberals are trash
    April 5, 2026 at 4:55 pm

    Remember for the past 5 years when Liberals and their voters told you that higher oil and gas prices have zero effect on food prices and there was nothing they could do?

  2. JV
    April 5, 2026 at 3:29 pm

    Oh no Karen doesn’t like the dog collar ad. Better shut down the website

  3. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 10:07 am

    There is an ad for dogs flea collars in this ad. Flea collars have been illegal in Canada for 3 years. Why is there an ad for an item that is prohibited in Canada?

  4. Alan Vandenbrink
    April 4, 2026 at 8:40 am

    The liberals brag it’s the best in 10 years, oh that was liberals running the country back then also!!

  5. Willow
    April 3, 2026 at 11:07 pm

    Canadians don’t have anything extra to give anymore and charities will suffer because donations are dropping and the need is increasing because of the economy and that falls at the feet of Carney and this Liberal government even though Carney tries to deflect and blame Trump or the Iran war.

  6. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 10:55 pm

    Fuel is still cheaper than it was when we were under the terrorists carbon tax.

    Our government is the source of our financial problems, not Trump,not Iran,not war.Just gross mismanagement of the country as a whole

  7. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 8:31 pm

    Logically, when the GST was removed from gas, all of the prices “should have” dropped. That was what we were told to believe.

    IF that had actually happened, and prices had dropped, this would simply be a bounce back to prices prior to the removal of the fuel GST.
    But we all know the corporations jump all over this and even if they still have stock in the warehouse, all prices shoot up, and quickly….never, ever to come back down again.
    So many smoke and mirrors

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Fuel costs impacting more B.C. services, including food banks, local grocers

By Travis Prasad & Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 7:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s social services impacted by high fuel costs'
B.C.’s social services impacted by high fuel costs
As prices at the pump stay high, B.C.'s social services, including food banks and those that help the homeless, say they are seeing more demand and strain on resources. Travis Prasad looks at the impact.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It is no secret that high gas prices are affecting British Columbians and Canadians, but the impact is also affecting organizations.

“Starting to get anecdotal data, just when we’re comparing sort of the previous year and that sort of thing, where there’s more people again coming to the food bank,” Kim Savage, the Surrey Food Bank executive director, said.

Savage said that for many people, there is no room left in their budgets and higher gas prices are making it more expensive to get around, while driving up the price of food as those costs move through the supply chain.

“Sort of a one-two punch,” Savage said.

That same pressure is showing up at the Union Gospel Mission, with staff saying they are seeing more people who need emergency support.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the major increase in the cost of gas, we’ve actually noticed an uptick in folks trying to access the emergency hamper for the first time and also trying to access support services after cheque week,” Nicole Mucci with the Union Gospel Mission said.

Click to play video: 'Union calls for more remote work due to gas prices'
Union calls for more remote work due to gas prices

More pressure may still be coming.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers says suppliers are already warning stores of price hikes and fuel surcharges.

“If you’re an independent grocer on tight margins of two per cent, that’s not a figure I plucked out of thin air, it’s Stats Can and you’re faced with double-digit price increases from your suppliers, you have to pass those on,” Gary Sands with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, said.

All of it is adding up for households already stretched.

Story continues below advertisement

The Surrey Food Bank says demand is up 50 per cent from just two years ago and it is still rising.

“The constant struggle with people’s pocketbooks in affordability, lagging economy, all of those sorts of things,” Savage said.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices