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5 comments

  1. Dinah Moe Hum
    April 4, 2026 at 9:32 pm

    If Mark Max Carnage Carnival Maduro gets a majority Canada will INSTANTLY become Chinada and or Canazuela. It can’t happen here? Until it does.

  2. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 3:56 pm

    Now is the time for people in the ridings to step up and show Carney that he can’t assume that he will get his majority. Send a strong message to the Liberals that their economy stinks.

  3. Eileen Marano
    April 3, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    Wouldn’t it be super great if these by elections were done by honest people and not corrupt liberals or bloc.people do not vote for more corrupt people in cabinet

  4. RF
    April 3, 2026 at 1:44 pm

    Carney told Canadians that they should judge his leadership and this government’s effectiveness on the price of groceries. If that’s the case, Carney and his government have failed atrociously. Not only did they give themselves a nice raise on April 1, they increased the industrial carbon tax again. Between that and diesel prices rising through the roof, Canadian’s will be paying more and more for their basic necessities.

  5. Try This
    April 3, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    Obviously, if you are tired of the lies by the Liberals, then vote against them. Carney claimed that he was the only one to deal with Trump… so he just gave in to everything, and the tariffs are still there. He promised to get rid of carbon tax and the push for EV. So he is still giving our money to EV buyers, and still has not opened up tanker traffic. The industrial carbon tax is still there. He is not even close to behaving as promised.
    The people who elected Freeland, after her attacks on Canadians, – here is your chance to send the right message.

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Politics

Advanced voting begins in 3 key byelections. What to know

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 10:37 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '3 byelections called as Liberals near majority'
3 byelections called as Liberals near majority
WATCH ABOVE: Three byelections called as Liberals near majority – Mar 8, 2026
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Advanced polls are now open for three key byelections to the House of Commons, Elections Canada said Friday.

Byelections are scheduled to be held on April 13 in two Liberal stronghold seats in the Toronto area —Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale — and the contested riding of Terrebonne in Quebec, north of Montreal.

Voters in Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale will choose new members of Parliament after two former Liberal cabinet ministers stepped down.

Click to play video: 'Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection'
Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection

Bill Blair left his seat to become Canada’s high commissioner to the U.K., while Chrystia Freeland has a number of new roles, including as economic adviser to the Ukrainian president and CEO of the Rhodes Trust.

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The race in Terrebonne last April was the closest in the country — the Liberals won by a single vote on election night. A court challenge was filed after it was found that Elections Canada put an incorrect return address on some mail-in ballots, which were never counted.

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The Supreme Court of Canada invalidated the result in February, and the vote is being redone.

If the Liberals win all three seats, they’ll have 173 MPs in the House of Commons and a majority in the House of Commons.

Advanced polls began at 9 a.m. eastern time in all three ridings on Friday, and polls will remain open until 9 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots early on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. eastern.

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The deadline to apply to vote by mail or to vote at the local Elections Canada office is April 7 at 6 p.m. eastern.

Voters casting their ballots early can either vote at their assigned polling stations or at any Elections Canada office until the Tuesday before election day.

To vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old on election day and prove your identity and address.

To prove your identity, you can show your driver’s licence or any other card issued by the federal, provincial, territorial or local government with your photo, name and current address.

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You can still vote if you don’t have an ID if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you, and who is assigned to your polling station, vouch for you.

The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address. A person can vouch for only one person, except in long-term care institutions.

–with files from Canadian Press

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