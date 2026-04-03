Advanced voting begins in 3 key byelections. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

Advanced polls are now open for three key byelections to the House of Commons, Elections Canada said Friday.

Byelections are scheduled to be held on April 13 in two Liberal stronghold seats in the Toronto area —Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale — and the contested riding of Terrebonne in Quebec, north of Montreal.

Voters in Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale will choose new members of Parliament after two former Liberal cabinet ministers stepped down.

2:05 Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection

Bill Blair left his seat to become Canada’s high commissioner to the U.K., while Chrystia Freeland has a number of new roles, including as economic adviser to the Ukrainian president and CEO of the Rhodes Trust.

Story continues below advertisement

The race in Terrebonne last April was the closest in the country — the Liberals won by a single vote on election night. A court challenge was filed after it was found that Elections Canada put an incorrect return address on some mail-in ballots, which were never counted.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Supreme Court of Canada invalidated the result in February, and the vote is being redone.

If the Liberals win all three seats, they’ll have 173 MPs in the House of Commons and a majority in the House of Commons.

Advanced polls began at 9 a.m. eastern time in all three ridings on Friday, and polls will remain open until 9 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots early on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. eastern.

Advance polls are open today from 9 https://t.co/HVxS1Vs3nC 9 p.m. (local time) in #ScarboroughSouthwest (ON), #Terrebonne (QC) and #UniversityRosedale (ON)! Check voting off your to-do list and head to your assigned polling station now. ✅ https://t.co/WMEfKkEx0N #CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/y8GmW67Zyc — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) April 3, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

The deadline to apply to vote by mail or to vote at the local Elections Canada office is April 7 at 6 p.m. eastern.

Voters casting their ballots early can either vote at their assigned polling stations or at any Elections Canada office until the Tuesday before election day.

To vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old on election day and prove your identity and address.

To prove your identity, you can show your driver’s licence or any other card issued by the federal, provincial, territorial or local government with your photo, name and current address.

#NewsRelease: The deadline to vote by special ballot at your local Elections Canada office or to apply to vote by mail is approaching. Learn more: https://t.co/ySyUwztvuM#CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/iPcLpJh2e5 — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) April 2, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

You can still vote if you don’t have an ID if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you, and who is assigned to your polling station, vouch for you.

The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address. A person can vouch for only one person, except in long-term care institutions.

–with files from Canadian Press