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9 comments

  1. Joe
    April 4, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    Not being able to take the joke makes us trust them even less

  2. Popo1312
    April 4, 2026 at 10:56 am

    Poor wittle police mans. Thems the real victims in life

  3. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 10:23 am

    AI unfortunately will be a dangerous tool for misinformation as well.

  4. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Bunch of whiny babies. Who would believe that pigs would get arrested in those kinds of numbers, regardless?

  5. Gravedigger
    April 3, 2026 at 10:15 pm

    Cops arrested ha , they do as they wish above the law

  6. Jack Barton
    April 3, 2026 at 10:12 pm

    It’s easy to identify prank postings – they are properly checked for spelling and syntax UNLIKE THIS ARTICLE.
    Global TV news today stated that Artemis II will be the first to see the back side of the moon – wrong.

  7. Chris Knight
    April 3, 2026 at 6:03 pm

    I thought them clearing those lying Toronto cops of any wrong doing in their attempted frame up of Umar Zameer was an April Fool’s prank. Too bad it wasn’t. instead it was more proof, if anymore was needed, that cops will never do the right thing when policing themselves.

  8. Bill Giamou
    April 3, 2026 at 3:50 pm

    To be fair…nobody believes anything main stream media puts out these days.

  9. Unconcerned citizen
    April 3, 2026 at 2:32 pm

    Nothing to worry about OPP, no one trusted you guys in the first place

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OPP blasts ‘irresponsible’ April Fool’s article that claimed officers were arrested

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 10:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Detecting fake AI images on April Fool’s Day'
Detecting fake AI images on April Fool’s Day
WATCH: Detecting fake AI images on April Fool’s Day
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Ontario Provincial Police are taking aim at the authors of an April Fool’s article that claimed dozens of its officers were arrested.

The OPP said Wednesday the article also falsely claimed a state of emergency was declared in Huron County and that the policing responsibility for the community has been assumed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

It added the article erroneously stated the force’s detachment commander, five senior officers and 21 uniformed members were arrested.

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“While today is April 1, and the article may be intended as an April Fools’ joke, the OPP considers this type of content to be inappropriate and irresponsible, particularly when it mimics legitimate news reporting with the potential to cause unnecessary concern in the community,” the OPP said in a news release.

“Alleging police officers have been charged affects public trust and confidence, as well as public safety.”

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The OPP added that content presented as humour can have real-world consequences.

“To be clear, no state of emergency has been declared in Huron County,” the force said.

“No OPP or municipal council members have been arrested and the RCMP has not assumed control of OPP operations. The OPP continues to provide policing services in Huron County without interruption.”

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