OPP blasts ‘irresponsible’ April Fool’s article that claimed officers were arrested

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Ontario Provincial Police are taking aim at the authors of an April Fool’s article that claimed dozens of its officers were arrested.

The OPP said Wednesday the article also falsely claimed a state of emergency was declared in Huron County and that the policing responsibility for the community has been assumed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

It added the article erroneously stated the force’s detachment commander, five senior officers and 21 uniformed members were arrested.

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“While today is April 1, and the article may be intended as an April Fools’ joke, the OPP considers this type of content to be inappropriate and irresponsible, particularly when it mimics legitimate news reporting with the potential to cause unnecessary concern in the community,” the OPP said in a news release.

“Alleging police officers have been charged affects public trust and confidence, as well as public safety.”

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The OPP added that content presented as humour can have real-world consequences.

“To be clear, no state of emergency has been declared in Huron County,” the force said.

“No OPP or municipal council members have been arrested and the RCMP has not assumed control of OPP operations. The OPP continues to provide policing services in Huron County without interruption.”