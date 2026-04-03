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Canada

SIU probing sex assault claim in woman’s arrest at Cardi B Hamilton concert

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 10:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cardi B vs. Hamilton: Hip hop star slams Ontario city after her show doesn’t sell out'
Cardi B vs. Hamilton: Hip hop star slams Ontario city after her show doesn’t sell out
WATCH: Cardi B vs. Hamilton: Hip hop star slams Ontario city after her show doesn't sell out – Mar 17, 2026
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Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is appealing for witnesses following the arrest of a woman at a Cardi B concert in Hamilton.

The SIU said preliminary information suggests that on the evening of March 31, during a concert at TD Coliseum, security requested assistance from paid duty officers with the Hamilton Police Service to remove a woman.

Officers attended and used physical control to escort the woman from the venue, the watchdog said.

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The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, did not provide details about the woman’s condition.

However, the organization did confirm that it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault.

SIU are now appealing to the public for witnesses who may have seen the incident including videos or photos.

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The incident occurred during a stop on Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama” tour.

The rapper earlier posted a video to social media calling out Canadians over ticket sales for the Hamilton show, saying it was the only stop on the tour not close to selling out.

By showtime on March 31, however, the concert was sold out, with the rapper later calling Hamilton the “winner of Canada’s crowds.”

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