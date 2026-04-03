SIU probing sex assault claim in woman’s arrest at Cardi B Hamilton concert

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is appealing for witnesses following the arrest of a woman at a Cardi B concert in Hamilton.

The SIU said preliminary information suggests that on the evening of March 31, during a concert at TD Coliseum, security requested assistance from paid duty officers with the Hamilton Police Service to remove a woman.

Officers attended and used physical control to escort the woman from the venue, the watchdog said.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, did not provide details about the woman’s condition.

However, the organization did confirm that it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault.

SIU are now appealing to the public for witnesses who may have seen the incident including videos or photos.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident occurred during a stop on Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama” tour.

The rapper earlier posted a video to social media calling out Canadians over ticket sales for the Hamilton show, saying it was the only stop on the tour not close to selling out.

By showtime on March 31, however, the concert was sold out, with the rapper later calling Hamilton the “winner of Canada’s crowds.”