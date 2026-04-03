Battle-tested Oilers ‘buying in’ as playoffs near

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EDMONTON – With trips to the last two Stanley Cup finals to their credit, the Edmonton Oilers seem to know when to ramp up their game.

Matthew Savoie scored the winner as the Oilers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 for their season-high fifth victory in a row Thursday.

Edmonton tied Anaheim for top spot in the Pacific Division with 87 points, looking to win its first divisional title since 1987 — the longest drought in NHL history.

“Everybody just kind of ramped it up with it being close to playoff time and we’re still jostling for a spot and positioning. These games matter and we’re dug in,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

“Just putting the ‘X’ beside our name is the main thing, just getting in, that’s our main focus. Where we’re seeded, I’m not too concerned about it. We can start a series on the road, we can start a series at home, we’re pretty comfortable either way. We just have to get in.”

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McDavid saw his goal-scoring streak end at five games, but picked up an assist to extend his point streak to six games, totalling 11 during that stretch. He’s two points ahead of Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov for the NHL scoring lead with 126 on the season.

Adam Henrique and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers (39-28-9), who have won seven of their last nine.

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“The past few weeks we’re really buying in,” said rookie forward Savoie, who has four goals in his last five games and 14 points in his last 18. “We know how important this time of year is and the push we have to make to make the playoffs and give ourselves a really good spot in the seedings.

“Guys know how big a time a year it is and guys are digging in.”

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Edmonton is now 29-5-5 when scoring first.

The Oilers are on a strong run even without star forward Leon Draisaitl, out for the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury.

“It’s just a team game, top to bottom. Missing Leon, nobody’s going to fill that in, we’ve got to do that as a group,” said Henrique. “It’s been a complete effort top to bottom, every line, special teams and in net getting big saves at key times when we need it. It really has been a team effort on this streak and it’s something we need here to the end and obviously through playoffs.”

Henrique’s goal was his third of the season and first goal in 50 games, dating all the way back to Oct. 23.

“As a forward, I’m sure he has the most blocked shots per minute,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch of Henrique’s value to the team. “He had two or three tonight. He’s been snake-bitten, not being able to score goals. Nice to see him score. Everybody was excited.”

Knoblauch said he is pleased with the way the team is playing of late, but doesn’t think trying to end the 40-year drought without a divisional title is top of mind.

“That was long before any of these guys were born. It would make it a little extra special, but right now, as boring as it is, we’re looking at the here and now,” he said.

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“I don’t know if it’s absolutely necessary. Be nice to finish first and put a banner up next fall, but this team, whether at home or road, it responds well. If we get into a Game 7, maybe it would be (important), but we’re just trying to play as well as possible.”

Tristan Jarry recorded 17 saves to earn the win for Edmonton.

The Blackhawks (27-35-14) were eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth straight season with a fifth consecutive loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2026.