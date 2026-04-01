Anand to join U.K.-led talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz without U.S.

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11 comments

  1. Smith
    April 2, 2026 at 11:44 pm

    So, Anand wants to secure Hormuz AFTER the ceasefire? Does that make any sense to anyone?
    And, in the highly unlikely, just hypothetical event that Canada would send armed forces there, will that be the “new” military as in “men” (an assumption) with blue and purple hair, wearing skirts and carrying a duffel of tampons? 😂

  2. Red
    April 2, 2026 at 4:20 pm

    Any countries getting involved to re-open the Strait of Hormuz works to complicate the process and serves Trump’s (Putin’s) efforts to draw NATO into a war.

    The EU should instead be taking this oil supply disruption to further embrace alternative energy solutions.

    Don’t allow Trump (Putin) to draw your countries into the war.

  3. Big tall
    April 2, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    What? Why the hell does Canada care? How does this help Canada at all? The idiot politicians and progressives in Europe don’t think they need the strait, nor the ease of access for energy coming through, so why should Canada care when Trump told them it’s there for them to control and protect, and they just ignored him, so now they realize they made a huge mistake and are whining about it? North America doesn’t need the strait, Europe does, and if the taxpayers over there won’t push their government to keep it, why should Canada get dragged into this? Screw em if that’s how they want to act, like children

  4. JD Vance
    April 1, 2026 at 8:44 pm

    trump would just blab out any plans. Better to not invite the buffoon.

  5. Stupid anonymous....LOL
    April 1, 2026 at 8:25 pm

    pfffttt

  6. Anonymous
    April 1, 2026 at 6:36 pm

    Does Anand know that the UK is allowing the USA to land its planes on its bases as well as allowing the USA to fly over UK land? Now why would Iran have anything to do with countries led by the UK?

  7. Neil Smith
    April 1, 2026 at 6:00 pm

    Canada wont do anything until there is a ceasefire and won’t provide any details for what if anything they will do.
    But a ceasefire will likely include that the Strait is open.
    So, what exactly is the role for Anand or Canada?
    Seems like nothing more than an effort to get a headline.

  8. bwana4swahili
    April 1, 2026 at 3:49 pm

    Canada and the rest of the world left with trying to fix TACO Trump’s illegal conflict with Iran; about normal with the USA at present!
    Maybe the USA could actually consider the ramifications of their actions in the future BUT this is far too much to ask for Trump! When will the USA realize they’re a total embarrassment globally?

  9. James Stephenson
    April 1, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    I have never seen two ministers work so hard and waste so much time money energy jet fuel to accomplish absolutely nothing as Anand and Le Blanc.

  10. Try This
    April 1, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    Anita is showing how useless she is. The strait of Hormuz will open as soon as the US and Israel quit attacking Iran. – there does not need to be any planning.
    But hey, another free trip sponsored by Canadians.

  11. Sean Young
    April 1, 2026 at 2:09 pm

    Just like the Liberals always do. Say they are talking about defense. Hiring more elite paper pushing bureaucrats to eat up taxpayers money. Its like are border. They hired bunch of do nothing bureaucrats liberal elite loyalists naturally to increase defense spending. Definitely doesn’t increase defense.

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Politics

Anand to join U.K.-led talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz without U.S.

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump tells allies to ‘get your own oil’ amid Iran war'
Trump tells allies to ‘get your own oil’ amid Iran war
RELATED: Trump tells allies to 'get your own oil' amid Iran war
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will join multi-nation talks hosted by the U.K. on Thursday on finding diplomatic options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz trade corridor.

Anand says all countries involved should know Canada will not hesitate to help secure the strait once there is a ceasefire, but the Liberal government has not decided yet on specific measures.

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The Iran war has disrupted shipments of energy commodities through the strait, causing global oil prices to surge over the past month.

Anand has just returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia, where she met with top-level officials to discuss deepening trade ties and finding ways to reduce tensions in the region as the war escalates.

Even though Saudi Arabia was hit by retaliatory strikes the night before the minister arrived, Anand says it was important for her to go to Riyadh to thank the Saudi government in person for helping about 300 Canadians leave the region.

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It’s been 32 days since the outbreak of the Iran war, which has been threatening the security of Gulf states and spilling out into a broader conflict in the Middle East as Israel dispatches ground troops further into Lebanon.

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