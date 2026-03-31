B.C. mother shares birth story that ended in hysterectomy, says she feels ‘mutilated’

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A Langley mother is demanding changes to health care in B.C. after dealing with life-threatening complications following an emergency C-section.

Natasha Olauson had a C-section to deliver her daughter on Feb. 17 at Royal Columbian Hospital.

“Something felt wrong,” she told Global News.

“I felt, so I’ve had an infection before with my previous C-section. So this was my third emergency C-section, and I felt like I had an infection and a hematoma brewing already. When you’ve had one before, you know what it feels like.”

Olauson said she insisted the doctors put her on antibiotics, which they ultimately did, but she says her health was deteriorating very quickly.

An ultrasound in early March revealed there were pieces of her placenta left behind inside her, Olauson said, and she then had to undergo procedures at Langley Memorial Hospital to remove them.

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“I went into emergency D&C (dilation and curettage), and the next morning I woke up and I was in agonizing pain and screaming for help, and most pain I’ve ever lived in my life I can’t even comprehend,” she said.

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Following the second procedure, Olauson said the bleeding would not stop, forcing doctors to perform an emergency hysterectomy.

“I don’t have words,” she said. “I am 33 years old. I was not done having children.”

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She says she was sent home, but then on Sunday, she was rushed to Surrey Memorial Hospital after still being in pain.

Olauson said she feels like she was not listened to by hospital staff and believes the hysterectomy could have been prevented had doctors listened to her concerns initially.

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Fraser Health says it cannot speak to the specifics of the case. However, it did issue a statement.

“It matters to us that every person and their family feel heard, supported and cared for, and we are sorry that this has not been a positive experience for this person while in our care,” Dr. Kirsten Niles, regional division head of obstetrics for Fraser Health, said.

“Although we will not speak to the specifics of a person’s care journey with us, we can share that the care team has remained in communication with this patient to provide care and support. Our care teams are working collaboratively with our partners to support the patient and their family and we will continue to do so as needed throughout their care journey.

“We are thoroughly reviewing this person’s care journey to understand how we can improve the patient experience for people in our care. This includes examining our internal processes to determine if refinements need to be made.”

Olauson said the experience has left her hurt, angry and sad.

“Mutilated,” she said, “like I’m not a woman anymore.”

“Hopefully, this doesn’t happen to anybody else, and it can start to, you know, change doesn’t happen by people staying silent.”